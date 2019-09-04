× IMS: Everything you need to know about the Brickyard weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) has provided a release containing a comprehensive list of information for fans attending the Brickyard festivities starting Wednesday, September 4 through Sunday, September 8.

Events include the 26th Running of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line, the eighth annual Indiana 250 and the second Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink.

In addition, IMS is encouraging fans to “Plan Ahead” with an interactive web page that serves as home base for race fans.

The “Plan Ahead” page at IMS.com/planahead contains detailed information including directions, parking, track map, schedule, camping, gate regulations, tickets, ADA accessibility and more.

Daily Fan Information

IMS has worked closely with the Speedway Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies, on the traffic plan for IMS events. All Speedway patrons should be aware of the following to ensure a successful trip to the track Wednesday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 8:

Wednesday, Sept. 4-Thursday, Sept. 5 (The Dirt Track at IMS):

Gate Entry: Public access through Gates 10/10A will be open from 3-10 p.m. (ET), with guests using 30th Street to enter IMS. Gates 2 and 9 also will be open. Ticket purchases are available at Gate 9, Gate 10 and the corner of Shaw Drive and Hulman Boulevard, adjacent to The Dirt Track at IMS.

Public access through Gates 10/10A will be open from 3-10 p.m. (ET), with guests using 30th Street to enter IMS. Gates 2 and 9 also will be open. Ticket purchases are available at Gate 9, Gate 10 and the corner of Shaw Drive and Hulman Boulevard, adjacent to The Dirt Track at IMS. Public Parking: Outside public parking lots are open at 2 p.m. Free parking is available in Lot 1B, available while space remains. Lot 7 (North 40) is open for public parking for $10 cash or credit card per day at the lot.

Infield parking in the N Lot, which opens at 3 p.m., is available for Thursday Reserved Seat ticket holders via a two-day pass for $40 but must be purchased in advance at the IMS Ticket Office. Infield parking customers should enter IMS through Gate 2 or Gate 10. Vehicles may not be left overnight in the parking lots and will be towed.

BC39 Cooler Policy: No coolers are allowed in the grandstand areas at The Dirt Track at IMS. Coolers are permitted in parking areas.

Friday, Sept. 6 (IMS Oval):

Gate Entry: Public gates are open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (ET). The following gates are available for pedestrian entry and walk-up cash ticket purchases: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 South, 9, 10/10A and 11A. Open vehicle gates include 2, 7 Vehicle and 10, with cash ticket purchases available.

Public gates are open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (ET). The following gates are available for pedestrian entry and walk-up cash ticket purchases: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 South, 9, 10/10A and 11A. Open vehicle gates include 2, 7 Vehicle and 10, with cash ticket purchases available. Free Public Parking: Limited free infield public parking will be available starting at 11 a.m. at Lot 7 (North 40) and the Turn 3 infield lot.

Limited free infield public parking will be available starting at 11 a.m. at Lot 7 (North 40) and the Turn 3 infield lot. Paid Public Parking: Lots open at 10 a.m. for paid public parking are Lots 2 and 3G. Parking in these paid lots is $10.

Saturday, Sept. 7 (IMS Oval):

Gate Entry: Public gates are open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. (ET). The following gates are available for pedestrian entry and walk-up cash ticket purchases: 1/1B, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 North, 7 South, 9, 10/10A, 11A and 12. Open vehicle gates include 2, 7 Vehicle and 10, with cash ticket purchases available.

Public gates are open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. (ET). The following gates are available for pedestrian entry and walk-up cash ticket purchases: 1/1B, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 North, 7 South, 9, 10/10A, 11A and 12. Open vehicle gates include 2, 7 Vehicle and 10, with cash ticket purchases available. Free Public Parking: Limited free infield public parking will be available starting at 9 a.m. at Lot 7 (North 40) and the Turn 3 infield lot.

Limited free infield public parking will be available starting at 9 a.m. at Lot 7 (North 40) and the Turn 3 infield lot. Paid Public Parking: Lots open at 8 a.m. for paid public parking are Lots 1B, 2, 3G and Main Gate for $10. Parking in Lot 6A and Parcel B near Gate 1 is $20.

Sunday, Sept. 8 (IMS Oval):

Gate Entry: Public gates are open from 8 a.m. (ET) until the checkered flag of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line. The following gates are available for pedestrian entry and walk-up cash ticket purchases: 1/1B/1B.1, 2, 3, 4, 5C, 6, 7 South, 9, 10/10A, 11A/11C and 12. Open vehicle gates include 2, 7 Vehicle and 10, with cash ticket purchases available.

Public gates are open from 8 a.m. (ET) until the checkered flag of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line. The following gates are available for pedestrian entry and walk-up cash ticket purchases: 1/1B/1B.1, 2, 3, 4, 5C, 6, 7 South, 9, 10/10A, 11A/11C and 12. Open vehicle gates include 2, 7 Vehicle and 10, with cash ticket purchases available. Free Public Parking: There is no free infield public parking on Race Day. Limited free public parking, including ADA parking will be available from 7 a.m. in the North 40 Lot.

There is no free infield public parking on Race Day. Limited free public parking, including ADA parking will be available from 7 a.m. in the North 40 Lot. Paid Public Parking: Outside lots open at 7 a.m. for paid public parking: 1B, 2, 3G, Main Gate, Parcel B and 6A. Parking in these paid lots is $20. Parking in Parcel B near Gate 1 and Midway Lot is $40. Prepaid infield parking in the Turn 3 lot opens at 8 a.m.

FGL Fest Information

FGL Fest is an exciting concert event Saturday, Sept. 7 at IMS, with an extensive lineup of performers led by global music superstars Florida Georgia Line. Admission to the concert is separate from admission to on-track action for the Indiana 250.

Gate and parking information is below. For more information, visit www.ims.com/fglfest.

Gate Entry: Public gates for concertgoers are open from 2-11 p.m., with concert gates open at 2:30 p.m. No one will be allowed in the gates before 2 p.m. without a ticket for NASCAR track activity that day. Pedestrian gates open: 2, 4, 6, 7 South, 9, 10/10A. Vehicle gates open: 7 Vehicle, 10A. General Admission walk-up concert tickets must be purchased at the remote ticket trailers at Gates 6, 9 and 10A. There will not be any walk-up ticket sales at Gate 2; please plan to enter the venue through the north.

Public gates for concertgoers are open from 2-11 p.m., with concert gates open at 2:30 p.m. No one will be allowed in the gates before 2 p.m. without a ticket for NASCAR track activity that day. Pedestrian gates open: 2, 4, 6, 7 South, 9, 10/10A. Vehicle gates open: 7 Vehicle, 10A. General Admission walk-up concert tickets must be purchased at the remote ticket trailers at Gates 6, 9 and 10A. There will not be any walk-up ticket sales at Gate 2; please plan to enter the venue through the north. Public Parking: All concert tickets include parking in Lot 7 (North 40). Enter IMS via 30th Street (Gate 10).

All concert tickets include parking in Lot 7 (North 40). Enter IMS via 30th Street (Gate 10). FGL Fest Cooler Policy: No coolers are allowed in the concert areas during FGL Fest. Coolers are permitted in parking areas.

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Street Closures, Parking Restrictions

To increase the safety and security of race patrons, the Speedway Police Department will close selected streets and restrict parking on Main Street and in other areas around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Town of Speedway during the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Speedway Police Department appreciate everyone’s cooperation during these temporary restrictions.

Street Closures: SPD will close Georgetown Road and 16th Street to all vehicular traffic during the running of the 26th Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line.

Georgetown Road will be closed south of 25th Street beginning at 11 a.m. After Georgetown Road is closed, no vehicular traffic, including placarded traffic, will be allowed to access the roadway. Race patrons with pre-paid parking passes who are accustomed to entering IMS Gate 7 must enter through Gate 2 (W. 16th Street) or Gate 10 (30th Street).

Upon completion of the race, Georgetown Road will remain closed to vehicular traffic until the vast majority of race pedestrian foot traffic clears from the roadway (approximately one hour after the race).

In addition, 16th Street will be closed between Olin Avenue on the east to the 16th Street roundabout on the west from approximately 1:30 p.m. until the race ends. In addition, 16th Street will not be accessible from Polco Street, as it will be blocked at 10th Street.

Once 16th Street is closed, traffic traveling east on Crawfordsville Road from the west will be turned around at the 16th Street roundabout. Traffic traveling west on 16th Street from downtown will be diverted south on Olin Avenue.

Parking Restrictions: For general and Main Street parking restrictions during this event in the Town of Speedway, visit speedwayin.gov.

Additional Resources and Information

Traffic Information: Drivers can learn the locations of work zones and highway restrictions by calling INDOT’s TrafficWise at 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or viewing an online map at pws.trafficwise.org or visiting @TrafficWise on Twitter. ISP will offer updates on traffic and parking on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information regarding access to IMS, visit IMS.com. For additional information, follow on Twitter the Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice, the Speedway Police Department @SpeedwayPD or listen to radio stations WNFI-AM 1070 or WIBC-FM 93.1.

The Speedway Police Department can be reached for non-emergency services by dialing 311 on a cell phone. The goal of 311 is to provide an easy-to-remember number for non-emergency services while freeing up 911 lines for timely emergency response.

Smoking Policy: Smoking (including cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, vapes and cigars) will not be permitted in any IMS grandstands, including The Dirt Track at IMS. Fans wishing to smoke will be asked to do so 20 feet away from buildings and seating entrances. Smoking will continue to be allowed in the IMS infield.

Smoking (including cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, vapes and cigars) will not be permitted in any IMS grandstands, including The Dirt Track at IMS. Fans wishing to smoke will be asked to do so 20 feet away from buildings and seating entrances. Smoking will continue to be allowed in the IMS infield. Coolers: No coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person to all on-track events during the weekend. Coolers are not allowed in the concert venue or at The Dirt Track at IMS during the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink.

No coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person to all on-track events during the weekend. Coolers are not allowed in the concert venue or at The Dirt Track at IMS during the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink. Chair Backs: Chair backs are not allowed in the grandstand at The Dirt Track at IMS during the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink.

Chair backs are not allowed in the grandstand at The Dirt Track at IMS during the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink. More Information: For more information regarding access to IMS, visit IMS.com, follow @IMS on Twitter or download the IMS app for iPhone or Android.

•Tickets: Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line on Sunday, Sept. 8, the Indiana 250 and FGL Fest on Saturday, Sept. 7, Indiana 250 practice on Friday, Sept. 6 and the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink on Wednesday and Thursday Sept. 4-5.