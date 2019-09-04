Netflix renews ‘Grace and Frankie’ for 7th season; comedy to become streaming service’s longest-running show

Actresses Lily Tomlin (L) and Jane Fonda arrive for the PaleyFest Presentation of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" at the Dolby theatre on March 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Fans of Grace and Frankie rejoice!

According to Variety, Netflix has renewed the show for its seventh and final season Wednesday. The comedy will become Netflix’s longest-running show when finishes its run. Season 7 will feature 16 episodes.

The show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, friends whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) reveal they’re gay. It premiered in 2015 to critical acclaim.

While Netflix hasn’t said when the seventh season will drop, the sixth season premieres in January.

The 16-episode final season means Grace and Frankie will outpace Netflix’s current longest-running show, Orange Is the New Black, by three episodes. OITNB wrapped up earlier this year after seven seasons.

Grace and Frankie has earned 11 Emmy and six SAG nominations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

