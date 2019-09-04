× Once roommates, Brian Hoyer and Jacoby Brissett now teammates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As it turns out, Tom Brady is much more than one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Apparently, he’s also clairvoyant.

When the New England Patriots standout was gathering his posse and finalizing room assignments for his annual trek to the Kentucky Derby in early May, he paired up a couple of his backup QBs.

That would be Brian Hoyer, Brady’s backup at the time, and Jacoby Brissett, one of his former understudies.

Four months later, Hoyer and Brissett are side-by-side in the Indianapolis Colts’ locker room.

“I got to know (Brissett) a little bit this year, actually at the Kentucky Derby,’’ Hoyer said Wednesday, two days after settling into the backup’s role behind Brissett with a three-year, $12 million contract. “I didn’t make arrangements.

“This is how it goes: there’s a big contingent down there . . . with Tom and his guys.’’

Hoyer, 33, quickly bonded with Brissett. He was quick to reach out to Brissett after Andrew Luck retired Aug. 24.

“It was funny because when everything went down with Andrew, I texted Jacoby,’’ Hoyer said. “I said, ‘Hey, man, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Best of luck.’

“I had no idea three weeks later I’d be here.’’

During their weekend in Louisville, Kentucky, Hoyer and Brissett connected.

“He’s definitely funny,’’ Hoyer said. “You see the things that people say about him when the situation comes up. He’s a special person. I knew right away, just spending time with him, (that) he relates to people.

“He and I had a good time hanging out. He’s funny. He’s a people person. People gravitate towards him, there’s no doubt about that.’’

Hoyer is heading into his 11th season with his eighth team. He’s appeared in 65 games with 37 starts. That includes roughly three weeks with Arizona in 2012 when Frank Reich was the Cardinals’ receivers coach.

It was that deep resume that helped convince the Colts Hoyer was the best option as Brissett’s backup. He visited Sunday evening and signed his three-year contract Monday.

“We got him in the building, and I think it was probably one minute into the discussion and I’m thinking, ‘Man, this was the right move,’’’ Reich said. “This guy is a seasoned vet now. This guy is super, super smart. He represents what we’re all about.

“I really think he’ll be a calming voice and a steady influence on Jacoby.’’

While the Colts view Hoyer as a mentor for Brissett, they also need him to digest the playbook. That will take a few days.

“I was telling Jacoby, ‘Imagine studying Spanish for four years in college and the last week before finals, ‘All right, here’s French. The final exam’s on Sunday,’’’ Hoyer said with a laugh. “Just trying to figure it out.’’

Injury report

The only players held out of Wednesday’s practice were defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) and running back Jonathan Williams (rib). Wideout Devin Funchess (back), cornerback Kenny Moore II (thumb) and running back Jordan Wilkins (ankle) were limited.

