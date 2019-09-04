× Terre Haute firefighter arrested on 5 counts of child molestation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A Terre Haute firefighter is behind bars after being accused of sex crimes against children.

The Terre Haute Police Department told WTHI that Rodger Plunkett II, 46, was arrested on Wednesday on five counts of child molestation.

WTHI reports that Plunkett is a member of the Terre Haute Fire Department and a member of the Honor Guard.

Plunkett is expected to be in court Thursday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.