Wisconsin mother shot to death while teaching son how to drive

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A Wisconsin mother who was teaching her son how to drive died in a road rage shooting last week.

According to WITI, the incident happened on Friday, Aug. 30. Tracey Smith’s son was behind the wheel of their car when, according to court documents, a gold van cut over in front of them to make a left turn from the wrong lane. The front passenger corner of Smith’s car hit the driver’s side of the gold van.

After the collision, Smith, a sergeant with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, got out of the car and yelled at the driver. Her son then heard the man say, “[Expletive], I’ll kill you," according to court documents.

Shortly after that, the other driver—later identified as 35-year-old Matthew Wilks—pointed a gun and fired at Smith, who fell to the ground. Her son drove her to a hospital where she died from her wounds.

Wilks did a U-turn in the van and drove off, WITI reported. Court documents said detectives used surveillance video to identify the van’s license plate and trace it back to Wilks, who’s been arrested on counts of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Smith’s son confirmed Wilks’ identity through a photo array, police said. Wilks was convicted last year on felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of cocaine.