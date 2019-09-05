6-month-old girl goes home for the first time after multiple surgeries at Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After multiple surgeries at Riley Hospital for Children, a 6-month-old girl went home for the first time Thursday morning.

Riley says baby Ava Breeden has been in the hospital since being born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, a condition that pushed her abdominal organs into her chest, compressing her lungs.

The hernia created a hole in the muscle between the chest and the abdomen in utero, which allowed the contents of the abdomen (stomach, intestine, liver, spleen and kidneys) to move up into her chest.

Ava’s parents say they’re thrilled to bring their daughter home to spend time with her big brother, 2-year-old Tilman.