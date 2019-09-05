× Downtown Indy hosts annual Colts Kickoff Concert on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The seventh annual Colts Kickoff Concert will be held Friday, September 6 on the east block of Georgia Street in downtown Indianapolis.

According to promoters, the concert features country star Hunter Hayes with special guests Clayton Anderson and Renee Blair

Presented by Bud Light and supported in part by Hank FM and Downtown Indy, Inc., the evening also includes appearances by Colts Cheerleaders and mascot “Blue,”

Promoters said Bud Light will present the first 500 fans in attendance with a free clear cinch bag.

The concert is free and open to the public but requires a ticket for entry.

Tickets are available at Colts.com/concert.

This is an all-ages event.

Event Details:

Friday, September 6

Georgia Street – between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets – downtown Indianapolis

• 4:30 p.m. – Gates open

• 5:00 p.m. – Renee Blair

• 6:00 p.m. – Clayton Anderson

• 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Hunter Hayes

Promoters said the Colts Kickoff Concert is one of many events leading up to the regular season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers on September 8.