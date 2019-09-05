× Final missing person recovered from White River; 5 died in boating accident

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Search crews recovered the final missing person from the boating accident on the White River. Five people died in the tragedy.

Recovery efforts began Monday night after a boat capsized just north of Martinsville near the Three Rivers Public Access Point. Seven family members were in the boat at the time.

“The boat was attempting to ferry a large group of individuals across the river to another sandbar,” said DNR Captain Jet Quillen. “For some reason the boat capsized. All occupants, seven total, ended up in the water.”

Authorities say at least nine family members and friends jumped in the water from the riverbank in an attempt to save those who fell out of the boat. Arriving deputies and firefighters, along with family members, were able to pull four people out of the water, DNR officials said.

Medics transported 73-year-old Emilia Villegas and a 6-year-old boy to a local hospital where they later died.

Rescue agencies began searching the water for three people who were still missing Monday night: 32-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Maldonado, 63-year-old Niseforo Sanchez, and 40-year-old Rigoberto Conchas.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, DNR confirmed they had located the bodies of Niseforo Sanchez and Rigoberto Conchas.

“They were located approximately a quarter mile south of where the boat capsized last night,” Quillen said.

The final victim, Sanchez-Maldonado, was located Thursday morning just downstream from where the boat capsized in the river.

The investigation into what caused the boat to capsize is ongoing.