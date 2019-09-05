× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 19 – Hammer Down Cancer Weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This weekend will not only be a big one for the Purdue Football team, but also for the university as a whole, and especially for the family of Tyler Trent.

This weekend’s game against Vanderbilt University is the “Hammer Down Cancer” game. But before the game even kicks off, there will be of couple events to honor the life of Purdue alum and “superfan” Tyler Trent.

Starting Friday night, Purdue University Dance Marathon will host a “Hammer Down Cancer 2019 Campout” where they will celebrate the legacy of Tyler Trent by camping out, just like Tyler did during the 2017 season, when the world was introduced to Tyler Trent’s journey and courageous battle with cancer.

The campout will lead into the ‘Tyler Trent Student Gate’ dedication, scheduled for 10 a.m. There will be many speakers at the dedication, including Purdue President Mitch Daniels, Athletic Director Mike Bobinski, and Tyler’s parents, Tony and Kelly. Immediately following the ceremony, the gates will open for the first time for students to begin entering, at which point Tony and Kelly, along with their two boys, Blake and Ethan, will be handing out free copies of Tyler’s book, “The Upset” as fans enter the gate. Oh yeah, and all of this happening on what would have been Tyler’s 21st birthday!

In the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Tony and Kelly Trent, along with guest Trevor Peters join FOX59’s Adam Bartels to highlight/discuss all of this weekend’s action, plus reflect on our favorite Tyler Trent memories, as well as analyze last weekend’s heartbreaking loss to Nevada, this weekend’s game against Vandy, and talk about the upcoming Dull’s Tree Farm Pumpkin Harvest “This Maze Fights Cancer” corn maze that will honor Tyler, and help raise money for cancer research!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platform