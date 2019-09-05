HorrorHound and IMAX Indy present ‘Scream’ with cast Q&A

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMAX Indy and HorrorHound Weekend have announced a special screening of Wes Craven’s modern classic Scream (1996) featuring a live question and answer session with members of the original cast.

Theater Director Brian Hammes said IMAX is excited about this joint event with HorrorHound.

“We’re very happy to work with HorrorHound again as they expand their footprint this year,” said Hammes.

The Q&A is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. with Scream playing around 8:15 p.m.

Hammes said this version of Scream features “Fritz the Nite Owl,” and will be introduced by Nite Owl Theater producer Mike McGraner.

IMAX will also have the “Screamsicle” HorrorHound Ale by Scarlet Lane Brewing available on tap, as well as the “Dark Illusions” IPA.

The highly anticipated IT: Chapter 2 was released this week and is now playing at the State Museum IMAX.

“With IT: Chapter 2 coming out, it was hard to fit anything else into our schedule, but I made sure we could play this special Scream showing,” Hammes added.

HorrorHound attendees will get $5.00 off the Scream event and all showings of IT: Chapter 2 this weekend by showing their badge at the State Museum IMAX Box Office.

Moviegoers can also sign up for the free Director’s Club to get a special $5.00 discount.

Hammes said a list of the attending cast has not been provided yet, and actors will not be available for photos or autographs at the IMAX theater.

All meet-and-greets, photos, and autographs are to be done on the HorrorHound convention floor.

Regular-priced tickets for Scream and the cast Q&A are $18.

Scream • State Museum IMAX Theatre • Saturday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.