× Indianapolis man arrested for January I-465 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police arrested a man they suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle that had several children inside.

The incident happened on Jan. 28, on I-465 soundbound near 56th Street on the west side. Police say the driver of a blue Chevrolet stopped to check on two cars involved in a crash. That driver said shots were fired by one of the crashed vehicles.

A mother and her three children were in the car that was shot at, but nobody was injured.

On Thursday, Indiana State Police (ISP) announced Randy Arias, 27, of Indianapolis, had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

A second shooting happened on I-465 within 24 hours of that shooting and remains under investigation.