More humid to finish the work week; tracking “Dorian”

After another gorgeous, sunny afternoon, we are preparing for some changes coming to central Indiana. We start by bringing in more humid air for your Friday. Winds shifting out of the southwest overnight will stream more moisture into the state. While actual temperatures for your Friday stay a couple degrees below average, it will still feel a little on the muggy side.

A front moving in tomorrow afternoon/evening may be able to squeeze out a few showers across the area. However, rain chances are quite minimal and most of us remain completely dry on Friday.

Better chances of rain arrive over the weekend. This could impact your plans if you are heading out the Brickyard 400 on Sunday. Showers will develop as we head into the afternoon and evening, with a few thunderstorms possible too. We'll take a closer look at the timing as we get closer to that event.

We're still closely monitoring "Dorian," currently off the coast of the Carolinas. Thursday evening, this storm was ranked as a category 2 hurricane, with wind speeds near 110 mph. As this storm moves NE at 10 mph, there's a very good chance that this will make landfall along the coast of North Carolina by early Friday morning. Numerous tornado warnings have been triggered in the Carolinas Thursday afternoon and evening, with more likely before this storm clears the area.

Radar estimated rainfall since Wednesday morning has already brought nearly a foot of rain to the South Carolina coast. Factor in the storm surge, several feet of flooding is a major concern as we head into Friday.

Back home, temperatures surge to near 90-degrees by early next week. Right now, the 8-14 outlook suggests the chance for above average temperatures to stick around into at least mid-September.