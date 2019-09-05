× Mother calls for courage to solve son’s killing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Last Friday Christopher Buckhalter would have turned 24, but instead, his mother celebrated her son’s birthday at Crown Hill Cemetery following his murder in the waning days of 2018.

“I know that the trouble life, he said, it’s really not for him,” said Jacqueline Buckhalter. “He said he got kids now and it’s time to hold responsibility for them and do the right thing to show them what’s right with his two boys.”

Buckhalter was supposed to be getting ready to take his 4-year-old boy Christmas shopping when he was found fatally wounded at the Carriage East Apartments on the city’s far east side last December 21.

“He met somebody over there and something went bad,” said Jacqueline. ”We heard some guy was looking for him the day before…basically they was looking for him and they kept telling these people, ‘I just want to talk to him, that’s all I want to do.’”

Investigators said it appeared Buckhalter was shot and then crashed his car into another vehicle at 10200 East Aristocrat Lane.

Buckhalter was able to give police his name and birthdate before he died.

Investigators have surveillance camera video and the names of persons of interest.

“There is good cameras over there,” said Jacqueline, “and I did my own little detective work myself to find out if they actually got that information and I was told, yes, they have it. You can actually see who’s going in that area and there’s actually only one way out of that area.

“I want this person or persons off the street. And they know who they are. They know who they are. People know who they are. Facebook do know who they are.”

A week ago, the mother of a teenage murder suspect wanted for the killings of a brother and sister at Postbrook Apartments on the east side, turned her son in to police.

Buckhalter praised that mother’s courage and called for another parent to do the right thing and help solve her son’s murder.

“If it was my son and I know I would. That’s just me. I would be less of a mom if I didn’t, that’s how I feel,” she said. “I have to stay on it. Because if I don’t stay on it, then what? If I don’t worry about it, and just lay it to the side like a piece of clothing, nothing’s going to be done about it.”

If you have any information about the killing of Christopher Buckhalter, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.