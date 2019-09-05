Pacers Bikeshare expansion

Posted 8:14 AM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15AM, September 5, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS -- The plan to expand the Pacers Bikeshare program has been finalized! 22 new stations will allow riders to explore downtown Indy and the monon trail. And Thursday, September 5,  there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the expansion.

