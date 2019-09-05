× Pleasant weather expected Thursday; Dorian threatens the Carolinas

It is another quiet morning around central Indiana. High pressure over the Great Lakes will provide the area with sunshine throughout the day. Today is the pick of the week! Temperatures at the bus stop will be mild with comfortable weather as we head into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s and temperatures will be nearly five degrees below normal for the date.

Quiet conditions will continue this evening and overnight as lows drop into the upper 50s. An umbrella may be needed before heading out the door on Friday… Cloud cover will increase Friday morning and there could be a few spotty showers on the radar as well. Temperatures should rebound back into the upper 70s that afternoon.

The first half of the weekend is going to be dry, but rain chances will rise once again before the weekend is up! Another wave of rainfall will move into central Indiana late in the day on Sunday. The showers appear to be widely scattered and light at this point, but we will continue to watch the latest totals and timing in the days ahead. Just a heads up, there could be showers around during the Brickyard 400.

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened back up to a Category 3 storm as it swings by Georgia’s coastline and approaches the Carolinas. At 4 AM, Dorian was producing 115 MPH winds and moving at north at seven MPH. Strong winds and dangerous storm surge are possible near the southeast coastline. As a result, Hurricane Warnings are in effect along the coast with Tropical Storm Warnings issued inland. There is also high risk for flash flooding with up to 18 inches of rain possible in eastern North and South Carolinas.