Rural King says it will stand in support of 2nd Amendment, continue to sell firearms

While retailers like Walmart and Kroger are making changes in the wake of mass shootings, Rural King is taking a different approach.
Walmart will stop selling handgun ammunition and is asking customers not to openly carry guns in stores. Kroger is also asking customers not to openly carry their guns into stores.
Rural King, on the other hand, said it will continue to legally sells firearms in its physical locations and online. The company posted a letter on its Facebook page saying it supported the Second Amendment and was “proud to stand with these Americans to protect and defend our freedoms.”
Here’s the letter:
Many rural Americans are defenders and supporters of our rights and the 2nd Amendment. We at Rural King are proud to stand with these Americans to protect and defend our freedoms.
While some retailers are bowing to pressures involving the selling of firearms, Rural King will continue to sell firearms lawfully in all our stores and online at RKGuns.com.
Hunting, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities are some of our most treasured traditions and are woven into the fabric of rural America. At Rural King we are dedicated to living, loving, and embracing the rural lifestyle and carrying the products our customers expect.
We would like to thank you for shopping at Rural King and God Bless America!
Sincerely,
Rural King
America’s Farm and Home Store