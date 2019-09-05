Thieves target house for sale on east side, stealing expensive appliances in mere minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Daniel and Amanda Walterman are selling a house on Euclid Avenue on the city's east side. They are not giving anything away, despite what thieves believe.

The Waltermans said someone stole around $10,000 worth of appliances from the home they put on the market. Daniel said he went to the house on Wednesday and discovered someone got in through the locked side door.

"They kind of I think used a tool on the deadbolt and then kind of wedged it open," Walterman explained. "So, the jam was kind of messed up a little bit."

That's when he discovered someone stole the washer and dryer, the furnace and more.

"He tells me that they got the washer and dryer and the furnace," Amanda Walterman said. "I said, 'You better go outside and check to see if the air conditioner's gone cause I've never heard of anyone stealing a furnace but heard of them stealing an air conditioner.'"

One of their next door neighbors captured what they believe is the truck carrying a load of their stuff pulling out of their driveway around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

"It was a Ford F150 pickup," Walterman said. "It was white. I think it had a silver stripe on the bottom."

The Waltermans said they have lived at the home for years and never experienced any crime issues there.

Unfortunately, the surveillance footage didn't capture the culprits. IMPD said they have not made any arrests in the case. If someone knows something about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.