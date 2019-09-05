× Walgreens becomes latest retailer asking customers not to openly carry guns in stores

Walgreens is the latest retailer asking customers to stop openly carrying guns in their stores.

The country’s second-largest pharmacy made the announcement in a one-line news release Thursday, saying it was asking customers to keep their firearms out of its stores. The only exception is “authorized law enforcement officials.”

Here’s the statement:

We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials.

The move follows other retailers who’ve made similar announcements, including Walmart and Kroger. The retailers announced the changes in the wake of recent mass shootings, including one at a Walmart store. Retailer Rural King posted a letter to customers saying it would continue to support the 2nd Amendment.