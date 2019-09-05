Woman arrested for DUI after calling 911 to report ‘drunk driver’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODS CROSS, Utah – Utah police responding to reports of a drunk driver caught up with the suspect – who turned out to be the 911 caller herself.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Breanna Dawn Hernandez while she was in Woods Cross on Aug. 16, according to a probable cause statement.

Hernandez, through belches and fits of laughter, described both herself and her car to the dispatcher while claiming she was following a drunk driver, according to a police affidavit.

Hernandez tried to run away on foot after spotting officers, then struggled during the arrest. She was so intoxicated, documents state, that she had to be restrained and forcibly taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

Officers found a nearly empty bottle of Fireball whiskey in the vehicle, KTVX reports.

She was charged with DUI and reportedly sentenced to 12 days in jail, a $1,260 fine and 12 months of probation.