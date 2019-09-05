× World’s largest Starbucks set to open in Chicago this fall

CHICAGO, Ill. – The world’s largest Starbucks is set to open in the Windy City this fall.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the coffee company will open its newest Reserve Roastery on the city’s Magnificent Mile on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. and it will employ about 200 people.

Starbucks first announced the Roastery would be built at the intersection of N. Michigan Ave. and Erie St. in April 2017. It will be the third Roastery location in the U.S. after the Seattle and New York City locations.

Much like its flagship Seattle location, Starbucks says the new Chicago Roastery will be a fully sensorial coffee environment dedicated to roasting, brewing and packaging its rare, small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffees from around the world.

However, the company says the new location will be tailored to the Chicago customer and the interactive four-story, 43,000-square-foot space will also be designed to bring coffee craft to life by offering multiple brewing methods, specialty Reserve beverages and mixology. It will also include fresh baking on site.

“Having opened our first Starbucks store in Chicago nearly 30 years ago, our first outside of Seattle, this is a very special city for me. At the time, it was a true test for Starbucks because the Chicago customer is so savvy and discerning about their coffee,” said Howard Schultz, Starbucks executive chairman. “Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, so we took our time to find an incredible space to match the unprecedented coffee experience our premium Roastery will offer. To be located on one of the best-known retail streets in the world is a proud moment for all of us and we can’t wait to bring Chicago and the world a coffee experience worthy of their most premier real estate.”