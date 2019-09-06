× By the end of the year, there won’t be any Kmart stores left in Indiana

Kmart stores in Elwood, Kokomo, Richmond and Valparaiso will close by the end of the year.

According to a spokesman for Transformco, the company that owns Sears and Kmart, the decision affects the following locations:

Elwood Kmart: 1519 State Road 37

Kokomo Kmart: 705 N Dixon Rd

Richmond Kmart: 3150 National Rd West

USA Today reported that the Valparaiso location will also close.

Liquidation sales will begin in mid-September while the stores will close by mid-December, according to the company’s statement:

After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart stores in Elwood, Kokomo and Richmond, Indiana. The liquidation sales are expected to begin in mid-September and the stores are planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs.

There are only five Kmart stores left in Indiana. Four of them are on the newest closure list while the fifth, the Warsaw location, is set to close in late October or early November, according to the Times-Union.

Earlier this year, Sears CEO Eddie Lampert arranged a last-minute deal to keep the company, which also owns Kmart, afloat through a new entity called Transformco. Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last October.