× Carmel’s Dylan Downing wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Carmel running back Dylan Downing is the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for week 2 of the 2019 season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Downing took a handoff against Hamilton Country rival Noblesville, broke through a tackle, and sprinted away to a 55 yard touchdown run in the Greyhounds' 37-0 win over the Millers.

Carmel will take on Center Grove in the Copper Kettle Rivalry game Friday night.