× Coroner: Toddler left in hot car died of ‘environmental heat exposure’ in May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 1-year-old girl who passed away after being left in a hot car on the city’s east side on May 18 died of “environmental heat exposure.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the cause of death Friday and said the manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Medics and officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the car outside an auto parts store in the 3800 block of East Washington Street at about 4:45 p.m.

The toddler, Maria Guadalupe Sanchez, was then rushed to Riley Hospital for Children, but unfortunately passed away.

Before authorities were called, police say baby Maria was in the car with her mother while another person went inside the store.

The Weather Authority confirms the air temperature in Indianapolis at the time of the incident was 84 degrees.