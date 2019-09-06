Husband and wife accused of robbing series of banks across Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A husband and wife are facing numerous criminal charges following a series of bank robberies across Indianapolis.

Investigators with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force claim the couple took part in at least eight robberies starting last year. According to court records, the series of robberies began last December.

Wearing a yellow safety vest and a surgical mask, police say Terrill Haley robbed the Indiana Members Credit Union on 82nd street in mid-August.

That was one of eight banks prosecutors believe Haley robbed over the last nine months.

Police say the first robbery took place at a Key Bank on 86th street in December, followed by a stickup at a Chase Bank later that same month.

In February of this year, prosecutors claim Haley robbed a second Key Bank near Castleton wearing the same distinctive neon vest and mask, an outfit he allegedly wore during six robberies.

The string of robberies also included two BMO Harris banks in July and August, as well as another Key Bank.

Investigators were eventually able to track Terrill and his wife Marissa Haley because police say the pair used a stolen rental car to drive away from the crimes.

That allowed officers to put the couple under surveillance until they came to the Stock Yards Bank last week and were arrested following a robbery.

The affidavit claims Marissa Haley confessed to being the getaway driver for three of the robberies and stated she knew Terrill had been robbing banks and that he would tell her to drive him.

Luckily, no one got hurt during any of the eight crimes.

A judge set the bond for both suspects at $200,000. Both remain behind bars at the Marion County Jail.