IMS president appeals to non-race fans to bring in more people to the Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The stars of NASCAR are in the Hoosier state this weekend for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s President Doug Boles says ticket sales are up from last year and they’ve been working hard to bring in more people.

IMS organizers are changing their mind set when it comes to getting people to the track for the 400.

IMS President Doug Boles says the team is focusing more on the community and what IMS can offer.

“Really trying to talk about the benefits of the Brickyard and not trying to focus on the we got 235,000 seats. We don’t sell them all obviously, but we still get more people in this venue on race day then an average NFL game,” IMS President Doug Boles said.

There’s no doubt about it the NASCAR fans will come.

“It’s close. It’s fast. I like how it’s laid out there’s room for everything. A lot of the other tracks we go to are crowded and the people are crowded in,” Fan Neal Sisson said.

Fans have their own theories as to why ticket sales for the Brickyard 400 have declined.

“I don’t think there is anything NASCAR can do. I think it’s the fact for a while there we had the same 2 or 3 drivers winning every year,” Sisson said.

Boles says when you compare the Brickyard to the Indy 500 it’s going to seem like people aren’t showing up.

“One of the downsides of hosting the world’s largest single day sporting event the Indy 500 the 350,000 people that show up at this venue is pretty hard when all of a sudden it’s like it’s not sold out,” Boles said.

He says the excitement is there and they won’t disappoint.

“To be honest I don’t know if the Brickyard will sell out again but we want to make sure we send in the right direction,” Boles said.

Next year they plan to host the 400 on July 4th weekend.

Tomorrow is the big FGL festival, where artists like Florida Georgia Line, Dan and Shay and Nelly will perform.

They’re expecting about 25,000 people for that.