INDOT: Northeast side I-465 commuters should expect delays, plan alternate routes

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said long rush hour delays on I-465 are to be expected on Indianapolis’ northeast side starting Friday night.

INDOT is reminding commuters that the southbound and westbound lanes of I-465 between I-70 and I-65 on the southeast side of Indianapolis will be closed for two weeks beginning tonight at 9 p.m.

Heavy traffic and long delays are anticipated because of this closure on southbound I-465 from I-69 to I-70, especially during the peak weekday morning commuting hours.

Drivers who commute to Indianapolis from north and east of the city (Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Lawrence, McCordsville, Muncie, Noblesville, and Pendleton) should allow extra time and consider using alternate routes.

Slow-moving traffic and delays from 45 minutes to an hour are expected for commuters who do use southbound I-465 between I-69 and I-70 during rush hour.

INDOT is closing entrance ramps to southbound I-465 from 56 Street/Shadeland Avenue and U.S. 36/S.R. 67 (Pendleton Pike) to alleviate I-465 congestion.

Commuters should consider the following local routes to and from Indianapolis:

U.S. 31 (Meridian St.)

College Ave.

Westfield Blvd.

Keystone Ave.

Allisonville Rd.

Binford Blvd.

Fall Creek Rd.

Pendleton Pike/Massachusetts Ave.

Shadeland Ave.

