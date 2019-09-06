× Limited rain chances tonight; Tracking a late season warm-up

A wind shift early this morning has brought more humid air into Central Indiana for your Friday. If you don’t like the muggy air, just wait, it’s not sticking around for long. A cold front moving through this afternoon/evening will sweep it right back out of here. A few spotty showers will be possible ahead of the front, however, most will stay completely dry. Overall, it’s still going to a pretty nice evening for some Friday night football!

As our days quickly become shorter this month, our average high temperature is also diminishing quickly. Less than a week into the month and we’ve now shaved off 2-degrees. September ties for the second fastest cooling month of the year. Overall, our average high temperature falls a total off 11-degrees from the start to the end of the month.

Summer isn’t ready to let go just yet though. By early next week (Tuesday), temperatures near 90-degrees return to the forecast. However, our cool stretch continues for a few more days with afternoon highs running a few degrees below normal. The weekend looks mostly comfortable but a few widely scattered showers could impact your plans at the Brickyard 400 on Sunday. Don’t cancel your plans, not everyone sees rain. But be prepared for the chance that a few showers could develop over you. We will continue to monitor rain chances as we get closer to the race.