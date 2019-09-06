× Man arrested on battery charge after 2.5-hour SWAT standoff in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – A Lebanon man was arrested on a battery charge Friday night after a 2.5-hour SWAT standoff.

The Lebanon Police Department says officers were called to the 1000 block of Evelyn Way shortly after 5 p.m. to investigate a reported battery.

The victims told police that 31-year-old Rodney M. Perry had struck a 56-year-old woman with a handgun and punched a 77-year-old man before fleeing the home. Both victim suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

Shortly after the incident, officers say they located the vehicle Perry was seen leaving the area in at his home on Caraway Street.

Police say Perry recently made threats towards friends, family and law enforcement, so they activated the Boone County Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team.

After approximately 2.5 hours of negotiations, police say Perry surrendered to authorities peacefully and he was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Perry faces a preliminary charge of battery, a level 6 felony. The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.