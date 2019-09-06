North side spa specializing in salt healing

Posted 8:34 AM, September 6, 2019, by

Indianapolis, Ind -- Salt is the spice of life for an overall better you. A north spa specializes in salts, not only to keep you relaxed, but also for healing. Sherman stopped by to get a closer look.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.