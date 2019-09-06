× Police say 1 dead in Howard County multi-vehicle crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County police said one man is dead after a multi-vehicle accident Friday morning.

According to police, around 6:02 a.m. on Friday, September 6, deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of State Road 22 & 700 East after reports an accident involving two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle.

After an initial investigation, police believe Everett W. Phipps, 57, of Kokomo was driving a Chevy Asto van eastbound on State Road 22 and crossed the center line.

Phipps allegedly struck a westbound Dodge Dart driven by Ryan A. Fenstermaker, 38, of Gas City head-on.

Police said the Dodge Dart spun 180 degrees and faced the opposite direction of travel.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven Thomas E. Davis, 39, of Fairmount, was following directly behind the Dodge Dart and was hit head-on after the car was facing the wrong way.

According to police, Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

Everett and Ryan were taken to Howard Regional Health and are currently in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is being treated as an OWI causing death after a subsequent investigation showed that Everett was driving his van while intoxicated.

Charges will be forwarded to the Howard County Prosecutor, according to police.

The accident is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Department at 765-614-3482.