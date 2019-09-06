Property owner must appear in court to address sewage leaking in Indianapolis home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sewage is leaking from pipes inside a home on the city's near south side. A woman who lives there says this mess started more than a month ago.

The Marion County Health Department got involved and now the property owner, Togre US Investments, must appear in court.

Sabrina Martin said she has been living in this home for more than five years and she has never had a problem like this before. She said her toilet began overflowing more than a month ago and it would not stop.

Most of the first floor is soaked and sticky. It is covered in waste.

"When we walk in the house, it just enters your whole body," she said. "You could walk out here and go somewhere else and you can just smell it."

Martin claims maintenance crews from Harvey Property Management came by several times. She said someone eventually told her she had a damaged pipe.

Martin believes the problem went on for about two weeks. On August 13, an inspector with the Marion County Health Department stopped by her house. Documents say the inspection found multiple code violations, including feces in the dwelling unit and water and/or waste pipes that were not properly installed and maintained in good sanitary working conditions.

A spokesperson for the department said the word "feces" referred to sewage that leaked from the pipes.

The department issued an emergency order, which required repairs within 24 hours or the matter would get filed for court. The violation had not been corrected at the time of re-inspection on August 14, so the matter was filed for court.

Togre US Investments must appear for a hearing on September 24.

"Someone should have came in and stepped in," Martin said. "Offered me something while this was going on."

Harvey Property Management is on documents provided by the Marion County Health Department. FOX59 stopped by an office in Indianapolis to learn more about the mess.

The company's founder, Harvey Levin, said they no longer manage the property because the owner would not fund repairs. He said they stopped managing the property as soon as the problem occurred.

Levin said his last function as property manager was to approve her move. Martin gets assistance from Section 8 through the Indianapolis Housing Agency. She said she is waiting for another house to pass inspection so she can move.

Martin and her family are sleeping on air mattresses. The family hopes to not live like this much longer.

"Makes you want to give up but I have to keep going for my kids and myself," said Martin.

FOX59 tried to get in touch with the property owner. After multiple searches, we were still unable to find any contact information for the company.