Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep football our cameras shot on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: BROWNSBURG’S LUKE LACEY

Brownsburg`s Luke Lacey hauls in a touchdown with outstretched arms over a defender during the Bulldogs` 41-14 win over Franklin Central.

NOMINEE #2: PIKE'S ALEX HILL

Pike`s Alex Hill jumps in front of a Ben Davis pass for the interception and takes off 80 yards for the pick six during the Red Devils MIC showdown against the Giants.