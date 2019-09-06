× State health officials report Indiana’s first vaping-related death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Health reported the state’s first vaping death.

The agency said an Indiana resident died due to a severe lung injury linked to a history of e-cigarette use, also commonly referred to as vaping. The individual was over the age of 18, although no further details were available due to privacy laws.

The death was confirmed on Sept. 5, the department said in a news release, “as part of an investigation involving health officials at local and federal levels and in surrounding states.”

The state is investigating 30 cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping, the agency said. The majority of those cases involve Hoosiers between the ages of 16 and 29. Eight of those cases have been confirmed.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 215 cases have been reported. Additional cases are under investigation.

According to State Health Commissioner Kris Box, many patients across the country have developed symptoms requiring emergency medical care. These are the symptoms to watch for:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Chest pain

Fatigue

Fever

Weight loss

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

The agency considers the use of e-cigarettes to be a “rising public health crisis” in the U.S., with an alarming increase in vaping among teens.

Just last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a $2.1 million plan to curb youth vaping.