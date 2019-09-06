× Weak front brings small shower chances; Dorian still pounding East Coast!

Mainly clear skies to start your Friday morning, while temperatures hold in the upper 50’s. Another great start underway! Clouds will slowly increase through the day, as a weak cold front slides across Indiana. Our shower chances will be small and very limited. Expect most areas to remain dry, as temperatures warm to near 80°.

Tonight skies will clear a bit, as temperatures settle into the lower 60’s. A mix of sun and clouds for your Saturday and slightly cooler, as winds breeze in from the northwest. Highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 70’s.

Sunday will bring an increase in clouds and a few showers by the afternoon and evening. If going to the Brickyard 400, expect plenty of dry time with only the slightest shower chances at the track. The greatest threat of rain likely not to arrive until the evening and overnight into Monday morning.

Hurricane Dorian is now a category 1 storm with winds around 90 mph. North Carolina and Virginia continue to feel the worst of the storm with storm surge, strong gusts and heavy rainfall. Flooding continues, along with beach erosion from the stronger, taller wave movement. Dorian will move offshore later today and into the evening. This storm has taken the lives of 30 people in the Bahamas and this total will sadly rise in the days ahead.