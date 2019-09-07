Antonio Brown agrees to deal with Patriots after being released from Raiders

The New England Patriots have agreed to a deal with troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Antonio Brown and the Patriots reached agreement on a 1-year deal worth up $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

The move comes hours after the Oakland Raider released Brown following a series of fines and outbursts on social media and the practice field.

“We just exhausted everything,” coach Jon Gruden said. “We tried every way possible to make it work. All I’m going to say is, it’s disappointing.”

Instead of providing the Raiders a big star in their final season in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas, Brown provided months of headaches, from a bizarre foot injury to a fight over his helmet to the blowups this week that ended his career with the Raiders.

Brown asked for the release after he was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst during practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown’s contract if he wasn’t on the team.

Brown now joins a receiving group that boasts talents such as Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and 2019 first round pick N’Keal Harry, who has been placed on on short-term IR.

Due to the timing of the deal, Brown can’t officially sign with the Patriots until Monday, which makes him ineligible to play Sunday night against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.