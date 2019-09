Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As one of the fastest growing communities in Hamilton County, Fishers is constantly seeking to engage with residents in diverse, meaningful ways. Safety Day, presented by Fishers Fire & Emergency Services and St. Vincent Fishers Hospital seeks to do both.

Captain John Mehling, Fishers FD spoke with Fox 59's Jessica Hayes about this event helping to cement relationships with people living in Fishers