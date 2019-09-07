× Active S.W.A.T. situation in Fountain Square neighborhood after officers were shot at

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There is an active S.W.A.T. situation in the Fountain Square neighborhood on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to officials.

Officers were shot at but unharmed and have not fired their weapons, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lexington Avenue.

The scene is still active as law enforcement works to resolve the situation.

The public is encouraged to avoid the area.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story.