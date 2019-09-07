× Person of interest found in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Marion

MARION, Ind. — A man is dead after being shot late Friday night in Marion, Indiana.

The Marion Police Department says it received a call at approximately 10:24 p.m. in reference to gun shots being fired and a person hurt on the 300 block of West 30th Street.

Responding officers found an 18-year-old man lying in the parking lot who had been shot at least once in the chest. Officers attempted to resuscitate the teen until EMS personnel arrived.

He was transported to the Marion General Hospital by ambulance but despite the best life-saving measures medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at 11:13 p.m.

The teen has been identified as Enrique Alcorta.

An autopsy into the exact cause and manner of death is pending and will be conducted by the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne, IN.

Detectives with the Marion Police Department quickly launched an investigation and began questioning witnesses on scene. Officer were able to receive information and name of a person of interest connected to the shooting. That man was found at the 3400 block of South Washington Street and is currently being questioned by investigators.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or contact CRIME STOPPERS of central Indiana anonymously at 765-662-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.