Pleasant open to the weekend; few showers possible into Sunday

We are waking up dry this Saturday morning around the state. At 9 AM, the eastern half of the state had mostly cloudy skies with a clearing sky west of Indianapolis. As a result, some communities fell west of downtown fell into the mid-50s early this morning. High pressure over the Midwest will help keep the state dry through the first half of the weekend. Plus, a strong northerly breeze will provide us with comfortable, less humid conditions this afternoon!

There are several outdoor events happening around the area today, including home football games, festivals and the FGL Fest at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! Ball State, Purdue and IU are all home this afternoon! We should stay dry today with scattered cloud cover at times. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, which is a few degrees shy of average high in Indianapolis.

Dry conditions will persist overnight, but more clouds will build back into the state after midnight. Skies will become mostly cloudy early Sunday morning as temperatures fall near the 60° mark. The Big Machine Vodka 400 is at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway tomorrow afternoon and there could be a few widely scattered showers around the state. At the times we do not see rainfall, skies will be cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

Central Indiana is going to have another taste of summer within the next seven days! The high heat returns by next week when a "hot dome" develops over the eastern United States and Ohio Valley. Highs could bump back up into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday!

Hurricane Dorian is still churning in the Atlantic this Saturday morning. At 8 AM, it was still producing wind speeds at 85 MPH and tracking NE at 25 MPH. It will impact eastern Canada today and tomorrow, potentially bringing hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge in its path. Dorian should weaken to a post-tropical cyclone by Sunday.