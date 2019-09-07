× Sindelar, Moore power Purdue past Vanderbilt 42-24

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar threw for 509 yards and five touchdowns while rushing another in for a score as well, helping Purdue to a home opener win 42-24 over Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Sindelar’s career day was paired with one for Rondale Moore as well. The sophomore sensation caught 13 passes for 220 yards, both career highs, while scoring one fourth quarter touchdown as well.

It wasn’t always rosy for Sindelar. After the Boilers’ first two drives resulted in a pair of three-and-outs and just 12 total yards, he received a chewing out on the sidelines courtesy of head coach Jeff Brohm. However, Sindelar responded with one of the most prolific performances from a quarterback in Black and Gold history, leading his team to a win.

Purdue next hosts TCU Saturday September 14 at 7:30 p.m.