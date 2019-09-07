× Tracking Sunday rain chances; Heating up next week!

It was a great start to the weekend! Temperatures remained on the cool side but still very comfortable Saturday afternoon. Average high temperatures are dropping rapidly this month. In this first week of September, we’ve already lost 2-degrees off the average high. By the end of the month, we will have cooled off by another 9-degrees.

We’ll be even cooler on Sunday. Highs will peak in the low 70’s with more cloud cover around. Showers may impact your plans out at the Brickyard 400. However, the day will be far from a washout. Widely scattered light rain will be in the area, although, not every backyard will get wet. Rain chances peak in the early afternoon on Sunday and nearly diminish by the evening.

A few spotty showers will linger into Monday. Although, most of the day will be dry and clouds will decrease as we head into the afternoon. From there, our attention will turn to the big swing in temperatures. September has been as warm as 100° and cool as 30°. While we aren’t looking to break any records with the heat this week, it will still get quite warm!

Highs will climb into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s over the coming week. Combine that with surging dew point temperatures, it will be feeling very hot and humid for several days.