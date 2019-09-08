× One person in custody after 3 people shot in Castleton shopping center parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say one suspect is in custody after three people were shot in the Castleton neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 9500 block of Allisonville Road.

911 operators received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. in reference to gun shots being heard. Responding officers located three victims who had been shot in the parking lot of a shopping center.

EMS personnel were dispatched and transported all three to nearby hospitals for treatment. One victim was admitted in critical condition while police say the other two victims are currently in stable condition.

Detectives with the IMPD Aggravated Assault team immediately started an investigation and began interviewing witnesses ad gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene.

Investigators could be seen going in and out of Kip’s Pub while processing the scene. Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and currently have all suspects connected to the shooting in custody.

The names of the victims were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.