× Heating up!

Sunday marked the 4th consecutive day with below average temperatures in Indianapolis. While temperatures may have been on the cooler side, overall, it’s been quite comfortable outside. That’s all about to change. Summer isn’t quite ready to let go. Monday will be a little warmer, with highs near the average of 81° in the afternoon.

Winds shifting out of the southwest on Tuesday will bring a surge of heat and moisture into the area. This begins our stretch of very warm and humid conditions for the remainder of the week. Daily highs will peak in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s through Friday. Combine that with the rising dew point temperatures, it will leave us “feeling” like we are in the low to mid 90’s several days this week.

The heat and humidity is really the big story this week. While a the chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms does exist, rain chances and coverage will be quite minimal all week long. Our next best chance of rain comes Friday afternoon and evening. Even then, it will be scattered and not everyone will get wet.