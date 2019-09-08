HorrorHound Convention brings its version of scary fun to Indianapolis this weekend

Posted 11:12 AM, September 8, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --"The most famous actor you've never seen", Doug Jones, stopped by the Fox 59 Morning News on Sunday to talk about the HorrorHound Convention that has been underway at the Convention Center in Indianapolis this weekend and as the former Ball State grad told Fox 59's Zach Myers, this convention isn't just about the scary things in movies and theater plays.

