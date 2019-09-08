INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --"The most famous actor you've never seen", Doug Jones, stopped by the Fox 59 Morning News on Sunday to talk about the HorrorHound Convention that has been underway at the Convention Center in Indianapolis this weekend and as the former Ball State grad told Fox 59's Zach Myers, this convention isn't just about the scary things in movies and theater plays.
HorrorHound Convention brings its version of scary fun to Indianapolis this weekend
-
HorrorHound Weekend descends on the Indiana Convention Center
-
HorrorHound and IMAX Indy present ‘Scream’ with cast Q&A
-
PHOTOS | Take an inside look at Indy PopCon 2019
-
Long time summer event Indy GreekFest gets ready to celebrate next weekend
-
Relucant Mind Reader brings his talents to Indianapolis
-
-
Christmas comes early to the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News Show
-
Christmas in July pours out holiday cheer of new drinks to enjoy all year around
-
Days of the Dead: William Shatner, Kathleen Turner, more to appear in Indy this weekend
-
Gen Con 2019: Best 4 days in gaming kick off Thursday at Indianapolis Convention Center
-
Beck, Smokey Robinson, Ace Frehley and more play Indianapolis this week
-
-
IN Focus Exclusive: One-on-one with Mayor Pete Buttigieg
-
Indy Burger Battle to heat up this weekend in downtown Indy
-
Embrace your inner nerd at this weekend’s Indiana Comic Con