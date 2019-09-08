× IMPD: 14-year-old runaway Indianapolis girl found safe

UPDATE:

IMPD says the missing girl has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who ran away from her Indianapolis home.

The girl was last seen Thursday in the area of 1800 Dayton Avenue on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

If you have information on this person’s whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).