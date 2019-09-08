IN Focus: Buttigieg blasts President’s response to hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ahead of next week's presidential debate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend) is spending the weekend campaigning in New Hampshire.

In recent days, Buttigieg has been increasingly critical of the President's response to Hurricane Dorian, and the seemingly altered weather maps the

President used to defend his misguided remarks on the storm's forecasted path.

"I feel sorry for the President, and that is not the way we should feel about the most powerful figure in this country. Somebody on whose wisdom and judgment our lives literally depend," Buttigieg told CNN. "I don't know if he felt it necessary to pull out a Sharpie and change the map. I don't know if it was one of his aides believed they had to do that in order to protect his ego no matter how you cut it this is an unbelievably sad state of affairs for our country."

Buttigieg said he felt the President was overly focused on the issue, instead of focusing on the hurricane victims.

"This is humiliating," said Buttigieg. "This is an embarrassing moment for our country and we seem to see a new national embarrassment every day."

Along with other Democratic candidates, Buttigieg also took part in a climate change town hall last week, making headlines for his remarks on plastic straws and meat consumption, days after he unveiled his policy plan to deal with climate change.

"You know, from using a straw to eating a burger, am I part of the problem? In a certain way, yes," Buttigieg said, drawing criticism from Republicans, including Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

"This is emblematic of the left wing drift of the Democrat party," said Banks. "As they continue to take these outlandish radical positions, that's only going to fuel President Trump's re-election in 2020."