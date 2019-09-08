Kevin Harvick takes pole for Brickyard 400; chance for light rain

Posted 11:53 AM, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:54AM, September 8, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 07: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kevin Harvick has taken the pole for the Brick Yard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The green flag has been moved up to 2:05 p.m.

There is going to be a chance for light showers near Indianapolis as we head into the early afternoon. If you’re heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch the Brickyard 400, you may want to have the rain gear on hand. Showers will turn more isolated by the evening hours.

Qualifying Results:

  1.  Kevin Harvick
  2. Paul Menard
  3. Clint Bowyer
  4. Joey Logano
  5. Jimmy Johnson
  6. Brad Keselowski
  7. Kyle Busch
  8. Kurt Busch
  9. Ryan Blaney
  10. Aric Almirola
  11. Daniel Hemric
  12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  13. Alex Bowman
  14. Erik Jones
  15. Bubba Wallace
  16. Chris Buescher
  17. David Ragan
  18. Austin Dillon
  19. Kyle Larson
  20. Daniel Suarez
  21. Michael McDowell
  22. Ryan Newman
  23. Ryan Preece
  24. Chase Elliott
  25. Ty Dillon
  26. Matt DiBenedetto
  27. Martin Truex Jr.
  28. Matt Tifft
  29. William Byron
  30. Corey LaJoie
  31. Landon Cassill
  32. Parker Kligerman
  33. Denny Hamlin
  34. Ross Chastain
  35. BJ McLeod
  36. Ryan Sieg
  37. Reed Sorenson
  38. Garrett Smithley
  39. Josh Bilicki
  40. JJ Yeley
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.