Kevin Harvick takes pole for Brickyard 400; chance for light rain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kevin Harvick has taken the pole for the Brick Yard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The green flag has been moved up to 2:05 p.m.

There is going to be a chance for light showers near Indianapolis as we head into the early afternoon. If you’re heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch the Brickyard 400, you may want to have the rain gear on hand. Showers will turn more isolated by the evening hours.

The lap that got it done for @kevinharvick! Where do you think the #BuschPole sitter will finish the #Brickyard400? pic.twitter.com/dM9IwBb9i8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 8, 2019

Qualifying Results: