Kevin Harvick wins Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, leads during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 08, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Kevin Harvick won the 26th Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon.

The pole-sitter held off a hard-charging Joey Logano for his second win in NASCAR’s premier event at the famed 2.5-mile oval.  His first victory at IMS came in 2003.  Harvick’s now won three of the last seven NASCAR Cup races.

Four-time Brickyard champion Jimmie Johnson needed a win to secure a spot in the playoffs, but lost control on lap 104 and smacked the turn two wall.

The race had to be red-flagged after last year’s winner Brad Keselowski and Eric Jones wrecked at the end of stage one.  Keselowski slammed hard into a tire wall inside turn two.  Crews needed to repair the barrier.

