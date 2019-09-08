× Shower chances for the Brickyard 400; heat and humidity returns midweek

Temperatures this Sunday morning are mild and most of central Indiana is starting off the day dry! We are tracking a chance for widely scattered showers today as an upper level wave travels over the Midwest. The widespread rain over Illinois this morning is entering a dry air mass as it moves into the state. This will allow the rainfall to scatter as it tracks over the FOX59 viewing area.

The rain chances this morning will be limited as skies turn mostly cloudy. There is going to be a better chance for light showers near Indianapolis as we head into the early afternoon. If you’re heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch the Brickyard 400, you may want to have the rain gear on hand. Showers will turn more isolated by the evening hours. The additional cloud cover will keep temperatures more comfortable with forecast highs in the lower to mid-70s.

There could be a few showers overnight and into early Monday morning. However, the weather is looking much drier and warmer for the start of the work week. Monday will mark the beginning of a big warming trend with high heat and humidity returning to central Indiana. Highs could even rise back near 90° by Tuesday afternoon. A passing cold front at the end of the week will help temperatures become more seasonal by next Saturday.