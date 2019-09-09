Bloomington woman charged for OWI after allegedly getting stuck on curb at police post

Posted 4:04 PM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, September 9, 2019

Patricia Ann Ritzenthaler

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have charged a 73-year-old Bloomington woman for operating her vehicle while intoxicated.

ISP said just before midnight on Friday, September 6, a vehicle became stuck after allegedly driving over a concrete curb at the Indiana State Police Post in Bloomington.

Patricia Ann Ritzenthaler, 73 of Bloomington was found shortly after police discovered her vehicle hanging freely over a steep ledge.

Police said several factors and a certified breath test led them to believe that Ritzenthaler was intoxicated.

She was charged with operating while intoxicated and operating with a blood alcohol content of greater than .08%, and was remanded into the Monroe County Sheriff’s custody.

(Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

(Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.