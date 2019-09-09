× Bloomington woman charged for OWI after allegedly getting stuck on curb at police post

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have charged a 73-year-old Bloomington woman for operating her vehicle while intoxicated.

ISP said just before midnight on Friday, September 6, a vehicle became stuck after allegedly driving over a concrete curb at the Indiana State Police Post in Bloomington.

Patricia Ann Ritzenthaler, 73 of Bloomington was found shortly after police discovered her vehicle hanging freely over a steep ledge.

Police said several factors and a certified breath test led them to believe that Ritzenthaler was intoxicated.

She was charged with operating while intoxicated and operating with a blood alcohol content of greater than .08%, and was remanded into the Monroe County Sheriff’s custody.